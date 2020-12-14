PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Hem Securities,

Hem Securities, has come out with its report on Mrs Bectors Food Specialities. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 13, 2020

Broker Research
December 14, 2020 / 04:51 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hem Securities, IPO report on Mrs Bectors Food Specialities


Company is one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment and the premium bakery segment in North India. Company manufacture and market a range of its biscuits such as cookies, creams, crackers, digestives and glucose under its flagship brand ‘Mrs. Bector’s Cremica’. Company also manufacture and market bakery products in savoury and sweet categories which include breads, buns, pizza bases and cakes under its brand ‘English Oven’. Company supply its products to retail consumers in 26 states within India, as well as to reputed institutional customers with pan-India presence and to 64 countries across six continents during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2020. Company’s institutional customers include Burger King India Limited, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Private Limited, Hardcastle Restaurants Private Limited, and Yum! Restaurants (India) Private Limited.


Valuation and Outlook


Company is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx 28x at higher end of price band of Rs 286-288/share on post issue annualized H1FY21 eps basis. Company being one of the leading brands in biscuits and bakery businesses in North India has established presence in retail and institutional bakery business with modern and automated production process & a focus on quality control. Company has wide spread and established sales and distribution network & experienced promoter and management team. Therefore, looking after all, we recommend “Subscribe” the issue both for short & long term horizon.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Mehta Equities #Mrs Bectors Food Specialities #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 14, 2020 04:51 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.