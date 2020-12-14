Subscribe to Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities: Geojit

live bse live

Geojit IPO report on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited (MBFSL), incorporated in 1995, is one of the leading player in the premium &mid-premium biscuit and premium bakery segment in North India. The company sells biscuits under the brand name "Mrs. Bector's Cremica" whereas bakery products are manufactured under the brand name of "English Oven”. All of its products are manufactured in-house across 6 strategically located manufacturing units in 5 different cities. It is also one of the largest supplier of buns in India to reputed QSR chains such as Burger King India Limited. As of June 30th, 2020, its bakery segment had a total of 96 products and the Biscuits segment had a total of 384 items.

Valuation and Outlook

Considering its future growth prospects in packaged biscuits and QSR segment, we recommend a “Subscribe” rating with a long-term perspective.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.