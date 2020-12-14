PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities: Geojit

Geojit has come out with its report on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 13, 2020

Broker Research
December 14, 2020 / 07:46 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit IPO report on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities


Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited (MBFSL), incorporated in 1995, is one of the leading player in the premium &mid-premium biscuit and premium bakery segment in North India. The company sells biscuits under the brand name "Mrs. Bector's Cremica" whereas bakery products are manufactured under the brand name of "English Oven”. All of its products are manufactured in-house across 6 strategically located manufacturing units in 5 different cities. It is also one of the largest supplier of buns in India to reputed QSR chains such as Burger King India Limited. As of June 30th, 2020, its bakery segment had a total of 96 products and the Biscuits segment had a total of 384 items.



Valuation and Outlook


Considering its future growth prospects in packaged biscuits and QSR segment, we recommend a “Subscribe” rating with a long-term perspective.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Geojit #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Mrs Bectors Food Specialities #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 14, 2020 07:46 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.