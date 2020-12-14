Subscribe to Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities: Choice Equity Broking

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities

Bread and biscuits maker Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. (Bectors Food), is looking to raise around Rs. 5,400mn from an IPO. The issue is set to opens on 15th Dec. and closes on 17th Dec. 2020. The price band is Rs. 286 - 288 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh (Rs. 405.4mn) and OFS (Rs. 5,000mn). The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion. Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to finance the brownfield expansion at one of its existing manufacturing facilities.



Valuation and Outlook

Thus considering the above observations, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.