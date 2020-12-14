PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 13, 2020

Broker Research
December 14, 2020 / 07:59 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities


Bread and biscuits maker Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. (Bectors Food), is looking to raise around Rs. 5,400mn from an IPO. The issue is set to opens on 15th Dec. and closes on 17th Dec. 2020. The price band is Rs. 286 - 288 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh (Rs. 405.4mn) and OFS (Rs. 5,000mn). The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion. Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to finance the brownfield expansion at one of its existing manufacturing facilities.



Valuation and Outlook


Thus considering the above observations, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Mrs Bectors Food Specialities #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 14, 2020 07:59 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.