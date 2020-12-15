MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 14, 2020

Broker Research
December 15, 2020 / 03:09 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi IPO report on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities


Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited (Mrs. Bectors Food”) formally known as ‘Quaker Cremica Foods Private Limited’ was incorporated on September 15, 1995. The company is one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment and the premium bakery segment in North India. The company manufactures and market a range of its biscuits such as cookies, creams, crackers, digestives and glucose under its flagship brand ‘Mrs. Bector’s Cremica’. They also manufacture and market bakery products in savoury and sweet categories which include breads, buns, pizza bases and cakes under its brand ‘English Oven’.



Valuation and Outlook


At the upper end of the IPO price band, it is offered at 28.1x its TTM earnings, demanding `16,918 million market cap, which we believe is quite reasonable. Further, its listed peers like DFM Foods and ADF Foods are currently trading at 50.5x and 24.9x respectively of its TTM earnings. We further believe that there is a good possibility of listing gains given lower valuations as compared to other listed peers. Further considering attractive valuation and strong future growth prospects in packaged biscuits we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO for the long term.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Anand Rathi #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Mrs Bectors Food Specialities #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 15, 2020 03:09 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.