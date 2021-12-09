Subscribe to Metro Brands: Choice Equity Broking

live bse live

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Metro Brands

Mumbai based footwear retailer, Metro Brands Ltd. (MBL) is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 1,370cr, which opens on 10th Dec. and closes on 14th Dec. 2021. The price band is Rs. 485 - 500 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. Rs. 225cr from the net fresh issue proceeds will be utilized to fund the expenditure for opening new stores of the company. The company in consultation with the lead managers have undertaken a private placement on 3rd Nov. 2021 and allotted 0.73lakh at Rs. 450 per share. Total cash consideration from the private placement was Rs. 3.3cr.



Valuation and Outlook

The company is consistently paying dividend since FY2000. Thus considering the above observations, we assign a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating for the issue.

