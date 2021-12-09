MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Metro Brands: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Metro Brands. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 08, 2021.

Broker Research
December 09, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
 
 
Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Metro Brands


Mumbai based footwear retailer, Metro Brands Ltd. (MBL) is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 1,370cr, which opens on 10th Dec. and closes on 14th Dec. 2021. The price band is Rs. 485 - 500 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. Rs. 225cr from the net fresh issue proceeds will be utilized to fund the expenditure for opening new stores of the company. The company in consultation with the lead managers have undertaken a private placement on 3rd Nov. 2021 and allotted 0.73lakh at Rs. 450 per share. Total cash consideration from the private placement was Rs. 3.3cr.



Valuation and Outlook


The company is consistently paying dividend since FY2000. Thus considering the above observations, we assign a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating for the issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Metro Brands #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 9, 2021 12:26 pm

