Subscribe to MedPlus Health Services: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on MedPlus Health Servicess

We recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ to the IPO of Medplus Health Services Ltd (Medplus), a compelling omni- channel play in healthcare retailing as 1) profitable operations despite higher discounts across omni-channel deliveries, given its fully integrated offerings and 2) huge scope to grow as industry moves from unorganized to organized omni- channel players (10% CAGR in Indian retail pharmacy market in next five years). we expect Medplus will gain scale and profitability given 1) faster pace of store expansion (60-70 new stores/month) 2) benefits of economic of scale and 3) faster break-even with increasing contribution of private labels over medium term.



Valuation and Outlook

We believe Medplus will trade at higher multiple as it is a pure play omni channel company, scarcity premium and high growth rates. Medplus EBITDA (adj for pre IND AS) has grown at 48% CAGR over FY19-22. Annualizing H1FY22 nos, at upper end of price band, the company will trade at 2.4x EV/sales and 44x EV/EBITDA (adj for pre IND AS) versus 35x EV/EBIDTA/3x EV/sales (our parameter) to Apollo’s offline pharmacy business on one year forward basis. SUBSCRIBE.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More