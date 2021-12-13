MARKET NEWS

English
Subscribe to MedPlus Health Services: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on MedPlus Health Services. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 10, 2021.

Broker Research
December 13, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
KR Choksey IPO report on MedPlus Health Servicess


MedPlus Health Services Ltd. (founded in 2006 by Gangadi Madhukar Reddy) is the second largest pharmacy retailer in India in terms of revenue and number of stores as of FY21. The company has 2,326 stores across the states of Telangana (474 stores), Andhra Pradesh (297 stores), Karnataka (546 stores), Tamil Nadu (475 stores), West Bengal (224 stores), Maharashtra (221 stores), and Orisha (89 stores) as of Q2FY22. The company supplies pharmaceutical and wellness products including medicines, vitamins, medical devices, and tests kits, and FMCG such as home and personal care products including toiletries, baby care products, soaps and detergents, and sanitizers. The company focuses on scaling up its store network which has grown from initial 48 stores in Hyderabad in 2006 to over nearly 2,000 stores currently. The company’s share of the organized pharmacy retail market based on revenue of operations are 30%, 29%, 30%, and 22% in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, respectively as of FY21.



Valuation and Outlook


Given the company has a very strong asset turnover with an eye on improving its profitability further and that the IPO valuation appears cheaper compared to its peers set, we recommend SUBSCRIBE to the IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #MedPlus Health Services #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 13, 2021 02:23 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.