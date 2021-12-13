MARKET NEWS

English
Subscribe to MedPlus Health Services: Geojit

Geojit has come out with its report on MedPlus Health Services. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 10, 2021.

Broker Research
December 13, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST
 
 
Geojit IPO report on MedPlus Health Servicess


Medplus Health Services Ltd (MHSL), incorporated on November 30, 2006 at Hyderabad, is the India’s second largest pharmacy retailer with a network of over 2,000 stores distributed across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. MHSL offers a wide range of products comprising pharmaceutical and wellness products (medicines, vitamins, medical devices, and test kits) and fast-moving consumer goods, such as home & personal care products, including toiletries, baby care products, soaps, detergents, and sanitizers. It operates via physical stores (~91% of sales) and online mode (contributes ~9% to FY21 sales). MHSL is backed by marquee investors including Lavender Rose, belonging to Warburg Pincus group and affiliates of Premji Invest.



Valuation and Outlook


However, we assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a long-term basis considering its strong growth in Revenue and PAT aided by strong store additions, improving margins, positive industry outlook and brand value.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 13, 2021 02:33 pm

