Subscribe to MedPlus Health Services: Geojit

Geojit IPO report on MedPlus Health Servicess

Medplus Health Services Ltd (MHSL), incorporated on November 30, 2006 at Hyderabad, is the India’s second largest pharmacy retailer with a network of over 2,000 stores distributed across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. MHSL offers a wide range of products comprising pharmaceutical and wellness products (medicines, vitamins, medical devices, and test kits) and fast-moving consumer goods, such as home & personal care products, including toiletries, baby care products, soaps, detergents, and sanitizers. It operates via physical stores (~91% of sales) and online mode (contributes ~9% to FY21 sales). MHSL is backed by marquee investors including Lavender Rose, belonging to Warburg Pincus group and affiliates of Premji Invest.

Valuation and Outlook

However, we assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a long-term basis considering its strong growth in Revenue and PAT aided by strong store additions, improving margins, positive industry outlook and brand value.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

