Subscribe to MedPlus Health Services: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on MedPlus Health Servicess

(MedPLus), a pharmacy retail chain is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 1,400cr, which opens on 13th Dec. and closes on 15th Dec. 2021. The price band is Rs. 780 - 796 per share. • The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. Rs. 467cr from the net fresh issue proceeds will be utilized to invest in material subsidiary to fund its working capital requirement.



Valuation and Outlook

At higher price band of Rs. 796, the company is demanding an EV/TTM Sales multiple of 3.1x, which seems to be attractive. Also on FY24E revenue, the demand EV/Sales multiple is 2.1x. Thus considering the above observations, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.

