172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-mazagon-dock-shipbuilders-mehta-equities-5896531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 07:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Mehta Equities

Mehta Equities has come out with its report on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 28, 2020

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mehta Equities IPO report on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders


Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) is a wholly owned GOI company with Mini Ratna status. It was incorporated in 1934 as a private company which was later taken over by GOI under warship development programme and is now India’s leading defence PSU under Ministry of defence. MDSL is primarily engaged in constructing and repairing warships and submarines and other types of vessels i.e. cargo ships, multipurpose support vessels, barges and border outposts, tugs, dredgers, water tankers, etc. for commercial clients. It is the only shipyard to build destroyers and conventional submarines to be used by the Indian Navy with a maximum shipbuilding and submarine capacity of 40,000 DW. As of now, it has built 795 vessels, including 25 warships, 4 missile boats, 3 submarines, 6 Leander class frigates, 3 Godavari class frigates, 3 Shivalik class frigates, 3 corvettes, and 6 destroyers.


Valuation and Outlook


Considering attractive valuations and the objective of the issue which is to carry out the disinvestment of equity shares by the selling shareholder constituting 15.17% (OFS) paid up equity share capital and Mazagon will not receive any proceeds from the Offer, Hence we recommend investors to go “Subscribe for listing gain“.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 07:16 am

tags #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders #Mehta Equities #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.