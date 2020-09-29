172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-mazagon-dock-shipbuilders-hem-securities-5896501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 07:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 26, 2020

Hem Securities IPO report on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders


Company is a defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Department of Defence Production, MoD with a maximum shipbuilding and submarine capacity of 40,000 DWT engaged in the construction and repair of warships and submarines for the MoD for use by the Indian Navy and other vessels for commercial clients. Company is a wholly owned GoI company, conferred with the 'Mini-ratna-I' status in 2006, by the DPE. Company is India’s only shipyard to have built destroyers and conventional submarines for the Indian Navy. Company is also one of the initial shipyards to manufacture Corvettes (Veer and Khukri Class) in India. Company have in the past constructed two SSK submarines, modernized and refitted four SSK submarines. Company has enhanced its capability of handling construction of conventional submarines. Company have also entered into a technology transfer agreement with Naval Group, France for Scorpene submarines which are currently manufactured by company. Company have delivered two of the Scorpene submarines, INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi to the MoD.


Valuation and Outlook


Along with stable business of company we find the valuation reasonable at which company is bringing the issue Hence, we recommend “Subscribe” the issue for listing gains as well as long term horizon.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 29, 2020 07:11 am

tags #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

