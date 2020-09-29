Subscribe to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Company is a defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Department of Defence Production, MoD with a maximum shipbuilding and submarine capacity of 40,000 DWT engaged in the construction and repair of warships and submarines for the MoD for use by the Indian Navy and other vessels for commercial clients. Company is a wholly owned GoI company, conferred with the 'Mini-ratna-I' status in 2006, by the DPE. Company is India’s only shipyard to have built destroyers and conventional submarines for the Indian Navy. Company is also one of the initial shipyards to manufacture Corvettes (Veer and Khukri Class) in India. Company have in the past constructed two SSK submarines, modernized and refitted four SSK submarines. Company has enhanced its capability of handling construction of conventional submarines. Company have also entered into a technology transfer agreement with Naval Group, France for Scorpene submarines which are currently manufactured by company. Company have delivered two of the Scorpene submarines, INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi to the MoD.

Valuation and Outlook

Along with stable business of company we find the valuation reasonable at which company is bringing the issue Hence, we recommend “Subscribe” the issue for listing gains as well as long term horizon.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.