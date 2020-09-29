172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-mazagon-dock-shipbuilders-geojit-5896511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 07:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Geojit

Geojit has come out with its report on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 27, 2020

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's IPO report on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders


Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL), incorporated in 1934, is a 'Mini-ratna-I' public sector undertaking under the Department of Defence Production, (MoD). Headquartered in Mumbai, the core capabilities includes construction & repair of warships, submarines for Indian Navy and other vessels for commercial clients. With a capacity of 40,000 Dead Weight Tonnage (DWT), MDSL is India's only shipyard to have built destroyers and conventional submarines for the Indian Navy and is also first shipyard to manufacture Corvettes (Veer and Khukri Class) in India. Since 1960, MDSL built 795 vessels including 25 warships, destroyers, missile boats & 3 submarines.


Valuation and Outlook


At the upper price band of Rs.145, MDSL is available at a P/E of 6.1x which is significant discount to its peers. Considering strong technological & execution capabilities, healthy order book and attractive dividend yield, we assign a subscribe rating for this IPO.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 07:12 am

tags #Geojit #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.