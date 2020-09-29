172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-mazagon-dock-shipbuilders-choice-equity-broking-5896541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 07:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 24, 2020

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Choice Equity Broking's IPO report on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders


MDSL is a defence public sector undertaking shipyard with a maximum shipbuilding and submarine capacity of 40,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage). The company is primarily engaged in the construction and repair of warships and submarines for the MoD for use by the Indian Navy and other vessels for commercial clients. • Since 1960, MDSL has built a total of 795 vessels including 25 warships, from advanced destroyers to missile boats and three submarines. It has also delivered cargo ships, passenger ships, supply vessels, multipurpose support vessels, water tankers, tugs, dredgers, fishing trawlers, barges and border outposts for various customers in India as well as abroad. • Shipbuilding and submarine contracts have a long gestation period and revenues under these contracts are dependent on achievement of certain milestones. In order to diversify the revenue streams, MDSL intends to increase its ship repair activities in the future as such activities are for a shorter period of time and result in the early booking of revenues and more importantly reduces the dependence on the MoD for future orders. Apart from reviving its ship repair operations, the company is also exploring the possibilities of developing a greenfield shipyard at Nhava, Navi Mumbai with a shiplift, wet basin, workshops, stores & buildings and a ship repair facility spread over 37 acres. This proposed plan would result in higher revenues and profitability for MDSL.


Valuation and Outlook


At the higher price band of Rs. 145 per share, MDSL’s share is demanding a P/E multiple of 6.1x, which is at discount to the peer average of 9.3x. Based on the margin profile and return ratios, we feel that the asked valuation is justified. Defence manufacturing has huge potential in the long run and with sector liberalization, the company may have some concerns in the long run but not in the medium term. Considering the performance of defence companies post listing, we assign an “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 07:17 am

tags #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.