Subscribe to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's IPO report on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) is India's leading defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Ministry of Defence (MoD). Mazagon Dock is primarily engaged in constructing and repairing warships and submarines for MoD and other types of vessels i.e. cargo ships, multipurpose support vessels, barges and border outposts, tugs, dredgers, water tankers, etc. for commercial clients.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence, considering the above positive factors, we recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue with a long-term horizon.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.