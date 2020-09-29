172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-mazagon-dock-shipbuilders-angel-broking-5896521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 07:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Angel Broking

Angel Broking has come out with its report on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 27, 2020

Angel Broking's IPO report on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders


Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) is India's leading defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Ministry of Defence (MoD). Mazagon Dock is primarily engaged in constructing and repairing warships and submarines for MoD and other types of vessels i.e. cargo ships, multipurpose support vessels, barges and border outposts, tugs, dredgers, water tankers, etc. for commercial clients.


Valuation and Outlook


Hence, considering the above positive factors, we recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue with a long-term horizon.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 29, 2020 07:16 am

tags #Angel Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

