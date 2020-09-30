172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-mazagon-dock-shipbuilders-anand-rathi-5906161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 29, 2020

Anand Rathi IPO report on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders


Incorporated in Feb’1934,Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders (MDS), a public-sector undertaking under the Department of Defence production, constructs and repairs warships and conventional submarines for the Ministry of Defence(MoD) for the Indian Navy, besides vessels for commercial clients. It has production capacity of 40,000 DWT, with two segments shipbuilding (naval shipbuilding/repairs) and submarine/heavy engineering.



Valuation and Outlook


At the IPO price, we believe the company is grossly undervalued given its strong order backlog (book-to-bill 11x FY20 revenue), potential from coming submarine orders and its net cash balance (Rs58bn in FY20).It also offers attractive dividend yield of 7.4%. We recommend subscribe.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 30, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

