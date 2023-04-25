English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to Mankind Pharma: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Mankind Pharma. The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the ipo in its research report as on April 24, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 25, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
    IPO

    IPO

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct IPO report on Mankind Pharma

    Established in 1991, Mankind Pharma Ltd (Mankind) is a leading India-focused formulation player deriving ~98% of its total sales from branded formulations. Mankind is the fourth largest player in the domestic market with a presence across therapy areas like anti-infectives, cardiac, gastro, respiratory and also in consumer healthcare segments like condoms, acne preparations, emergency contraceptives, pregnancy tests among others • As of December 2022, it employed 4,121 manufacturing workers across 25 manufacturing locations, four R&D laboratories in India. It has a field team of 3,561 field managers and 11,691 medical representatives across India.

    Valuation and Outlook

    We assign SUBSCRIBE rating on the back of 1) opportunities from its newer acquired products and its plan to backward integrate in its power brands, 2) Structural preference for domestic branded formulations among broader healthcare themes .

    For all IPO report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    24042023 - Mankind Pharma -IPO - Icici

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #ICICI Direct #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Mankind Pharma #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Apr 25, 2023 09:43 am