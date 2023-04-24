Subscribe to Mankind Pharma: Geojit

IPO

Geojit IPO report on Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma Ltd (MPL) is the fourth largest pharmaceutical company in India by domestic sales and third largest by sales volume. With 97% of its revenue from India, MPL sells pharmaceutical formulations and consumer healthcare goods, and operates 25 manufacturing sites and a specialised R&D centre with four divisions. The size of the Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) was ₹1,859 billion in FY22 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~11% to reach ₹3,100 billion by FY27 while consumer healthcare market is also anticipated to grow at ~11%. MPL has outperformed IPM by 1.2x in the acute segment and by 1.4x in the chronic segment over FY20–9MFY23. MPL is increasing focus on chronic therapeutic areas, which has higher growth potential. Through its acquisition of pharmaceutical brands from Panacea Biotec Pharma Ltd, MPL ventured into the transplant and oncology markets, while the purchase of Daffy and Combihale brands from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories would further solidify its position in the dermatological and respiratory therapeutic fields. In the consumer healthcare category, Manforce ranked 1st in the male condom category (market share of 30%), Prega News ranked 1st in the pregnancy test kit category (market share of 80%) and Unwanted-72, ranked 1st in the emergency contraceptive category ( market share of 62%). MPL’s revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of 15.2% between FY20 and FY22 from ₹5,865cr to ₹7,782cr. PAT grew at a 17.3% CAGR during the same period. In 9MFY23, Mankind reported operating revenue of ₹6,697cr and a net profit of ₹1,016cr. MPL has an average EBITDA and PAT margins of ~25.5% and ~19.2% (3 yr. Avg FY20-FY22) and has an average RoE of 27% during the same period.



Valuation and Outlook

At the upper price band of ₹1,080, MPL is available at a P/E of 30x (FY22), which appears reasonably priced compared to peers. Considering under-penetration of healthcare services and lower consumer expenditure in healthcare in India, MPL’s focus on chronic therapeutic areas, emphasis on increasing penetration in metro and Class I cities, growth in consumer healthcare business, good financial performance and strong distribution network, we assign a “Subscribe” rating on a long term basis.

