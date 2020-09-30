Subscribe to Likhitha Infrastructure: KR Choksey

KR Choksey IPO report on Likhitha Infrastructure

incorporated in 1998, is an oil & gas pipeline infrastructure service provider in India. The company is engaged in providing oil & gas pipelines, city gas distribution projects, Cross-Country Pipeline Projects, and operations and maintenance services. It is the first company that has executed the first Trans-National Cross-Country Hydrocarbon Pipeline Project between India and Nepal.

Valuation and Outlook

Company has strong project execution track record in last 20 years. We recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue with a long-term perspective.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.