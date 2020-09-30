Subscribe to Likhitha Infrastructure: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on Likhitha Infrastructure. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 28, 2020
KR Choksey IPO report on Likhitha Infrastructure
incorporated in 1998, is an oil & gas pipeline infrastructure service provider in India. The company is engaged in providing oil & gas pipelines, city gas distribution projects, Cross-Country Pipeline Projects, and operations and maintenance services. It is the first company that has executed the first Trans-National Cross-Country Hydrocarbon Pipeline Project between India and Nepal.
Valuation and Outlook
Company has strong project execution track record in last 20 years. We recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue with a long-term perspective.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.