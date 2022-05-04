English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to Life Insurance Corporation of India: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal has come out with its report on Life Insurance Corporation of India. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on May 02, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 04, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal IPO report on Life Insurance Corporation of India


    Largest life insurer in India: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the largest life insurer in India, with a 62%/61% market share in terms of Gross Written Premium (GWP)/New Business Premium (NBP). It is ranked 5 th globally by life insurance GWP and 10th globally in terms of total assets. It has the biggest AUM of INR40tn as of 9MFY22 – 1.1x entire Indian MF industry AUM and 3.2x total AUM of all private life insurers in India.



    Valuation and Outlook


    LIC with its dominant position is well placed to capture the highly underpenetrated life insurance industry in India. We like its increasing focus on non-par products which could boost its VNB margins. It is valued at 1.1x 1HFY22 EV which is at significant discount to its private listed peers. Hence we suggest investors to Subscribe to the IPO.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all IPO stories, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Life Insurance Corporation of India #Motilal Oswal #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: May 4, 2022 10:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.