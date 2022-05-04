English
    Subscribe to Life Insurance Corporation of India: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities has come out with its report on Life Insurance Corporation of India. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on May 02, 2022.

    May 04, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
    Hem Securities IPO report on Life Insurance Corporation of India


    LIC has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in India, with a 64.1% market share in terms of premiums (or GWP), a 66.2% market share in terms of New Business Premium (or NBP), a 74.6% market share in terms of number of individual policies issued, a 81.1% market share in terms of number of group policies issued for Fiscal 2021, as well as by the number of individual agents, which comprised 55% of all individual agents in India as at March 31, 2021.


    Valuation and Outlook


    Company being largest asset manager in India with an established track record of financial performance and profitable growth looks decent investment avenue. Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue .


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Life Insurance Corporation of India #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: May 4, 2022 10:00 am
