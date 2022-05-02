Subscribe to Life Insurance Corporation of India: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Life Insurance Corporation of India

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a multi-generational trusted brand and India’s largest life insurer & the biggest asset manager, is coming up with an IPO to raise around Rs. 21,000cr, which opens on 4th May and closes on 9th May 2022. The price band is Rs. 902 - 949 per share. With continuing volatility in the global equity market (arising from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, surge in crude & commodities prices and reemergence of Covid-19 cases in China), LIC has reduced the IPO size from earlier 5% (as mentioned in the DRHP) to now 3.5%. Even with this reduced size, the LIC IPO will be the biggest domestic issue till date. The IPO comprises only the OFS portion, thus the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Valuation and Outlook

At the higher price band, LIC is demanding a P/EV multiple of 1.1x, which is at significant discount to the multiples of private players (ranging from 2.5-4.2x). Thus considering the above observations, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.

