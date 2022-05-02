English
    Subscribe to Life Insurance Corporation of India: Choice Equity Broking

    Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Life Insurance Corporation of India. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on May 02, 2022.

    May 02, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Life Insurance Corporation of India


    Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a multi-generational trusted brand and India’s largest life insurer & the biggest asset manager, is coming up with an IPO to raise around Rs. 21,000cr, which opens on 4th May and closes on 9th May 2022. The price band is Rs. 902 - 949 per share. With continuing volatility in the global equity market (arising from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, surge in crude & commodities prices and reemergence of Covid-19 cases in China), LIC has reduced the IPO size from earlier 5% (as mentioned in the DRHP) to now 3.5%. Even with this reduced size, the LIC IPO will be the biggest domestic issue till date. The IPO comprises only the OFS portion, thus the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.


    Valuation and Outlook


    At the higher price band, LIC is demanding a P/EV multiple of 1.1x, which is at significant discount to the multiples of private players (ranging from 2.5-4.2x). Thus considering the above observations, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.


    For all IPO stories, click here

    Tags: #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Life Insurance Corporation of India #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: May 2, 2022 05:06 pm
