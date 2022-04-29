English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards today 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to Life Insurance Corporation of India: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Life Insurance Corporation of India. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on April 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 29, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Arihant Capital IPO report on Life Insurance Corporation of India


    Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is coming out with an IPO, where the Government will raise upto INR 210 bn by selling its 3.5% stake (all via an offer for sale). LIC is the largest life insurer in India in terms of GWP, NBP, number of individual policies issued, and number of group policies issued. LIC has a market share of 61.4% in NBP (individual and group) as compared to next largest competitor who had a market share of 9.16% basis NBP (individual and group). The product offering is comprehensive and contains all kinds of insurance products: unit-linked insurance products (ULIP), saving insurance products, term insurance products, health insurance, and annuity & pension products. LIC is ranked fifth globally by life insurance GWP and 10th globally in terms of total assets. As at December 31, 2021, LIC had 2,048 branch offices and 1,559 satellite offices in India, covering 91% of all districts in India.



    Valuation and Outlook


    LIC's potential IPO would be structurally positive for the sector in the long run as given its reach and size, it will lead to higher awareness (benefitting private insurers as well) along with transparency in the sector, and the company. We recommend investors ‘Subscribe’ for this issue.


    For all IPO stories, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Arihant Capital #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Life Insurance Corporation of India #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 12:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.