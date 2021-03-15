Subscribe to Laxmi Organics Industries: Prabhudas Lilladher

English
Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its report on Laxmi Organics Industries. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 15, 2021.

March 15, 2021
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on Laxmi Organics Industries


Company is the largest manufacturer of ethyl acetate with 30% market share. It is the sole manufacturer of diketene derivatives in India with 55% market share. While growth has been muted in FY20 due to floods and low production along with weak spreads, we expect it to improve as new capacities and business segment come on stream in FY22/23E.


Valuation and Outlook


We recommend Subscribe on Laxmi Organic’s IPO with a long term perspective given its striking growth plans led by 1) scheduled new acquisitions, 2) expansion of core business, 3) entry in high margin fluoro chemistry segments and 4) long term contracts for speciality intermediates.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Laxmi Organics Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 15, 2021 02:53 pm

