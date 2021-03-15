Subscribe to Laxmi Organics Industries: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on Laxmi Organics Industries

Company is the largest manufacturer of ethyl acetate with 30% market share. It is the sole manufacturer of diketene derivatives in India with 55% market share. While growth has been muted in FY20 due to floods and low production along with weak spreads, we expect it to improve as new capacities and business segment come on stream in FY22/23E.

Valuation and Outlook

We recommend Subscribe on Laxmi Organic’s IPO with a long term perspective given its striking growth plans led by 1) scheduled new acquisitions, 2) expansion of core business, 3) entry in high margin fluoro chemistry segments and 4) long term contracts for speciality intermediates.

