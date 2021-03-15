Subscribe to Laxmi Organics Industries: Hem Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hem Securities IPO report on Laxmi Organics Industries

Company is a leading manufacturer of Acetyl Intermediates and Specialty Intermediates with almost three decades of experience in large scale manufacturing of chemicals. Company is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx 38x at higher end of price band of Rs 129-130/share on FY20 PAT basis. Company which is leading manufacturer of ethyl acetat & diketne derivatives has a significant market share. Due to differentiated business model ,asset base,product mix 7 experience in handling complex chemistries create high entry barriers.



Valuation and Outlook

Hence , looking after all, we recommend investor to subscribe the issue for short and long term.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More