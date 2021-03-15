English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Laxmi Organics Industries: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Laxmi Organics Industries. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 12, 2021.

Broker Research
March 15, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hem Securities IPO report on Laxmi Organics Industries


Company is a leading manufacturer of Acetyl Intermediates and Specialty Intermediates with almost three decades of experience in large scale manufacturing of chemicals. Company is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx 38x at higher end of price band of Rs 129-130/share on FY20 PAT basis. Company which is leading manufacturer of ethyl acetat & diketne derivatives has a significant market share. Due to differentiated business model ,asset base,product mix 7 experience in handling complex chemistries create high entry barriers.



Valuation and Outlook


Hence , looking after all, we recommend investor to subscribe the issue for short and long term.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Laxmi Organics Industries #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 15, 2021 03:07 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.