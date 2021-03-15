Subscribe to Laxmi Organics Industries: Arihant Capital

live bse live

Arihant Capital IPO report on Laxmi Organics Industries

The Laxmi Organics Industries Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of Acetyl Intermediates and Specialty Intermediates with three decades of experience in large scale manufacturing of chemicals, incorporated in 1989. At present, Company stands among the largest manufacturers of ethyl acetate in India with a market share of ~30% of the Indian ethyl acetate market and only manufacturer of diketene derivatives with 55% of market share in the Indian diketene derivatives market. Company has two dedicated manufacturing facilities for each segment in Mahad, Maharashtra. Company also has 2 distilleries located in Satara district and Kolhapur district in Maharashtra with aggregate installed production capacity of 17,2120 KLPA.



Valuation and Outlook

At upper price band the issue is offered at P/E of 45.5x to its FY20 EPS of INR 2.9. Stock looks expensive given higher share of commodity products in product portfolio. The company is going through expansion with IPO proceeds, speciality portfolio share to increase, increased product portfolio and higher focus on R&d with niche product pipeline. We are recommending to book gains post listing and re enter at lower levels.

