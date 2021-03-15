English
Subscribe to Laxmi Organics Industries: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Laxmi Organics Industries. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 15, 2021.

March 15, 2021
 
 
Arihant Capital IPO report on Laxmi Organics Industries


The Laxmi Organics Industries Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of Acetyl Intermediates and Specialty Intermediates with three decades of experience in large scale manufacturing of chemicals, incorporated in 1989. At present, Company stands among the largest manufacturers of ethyl acetate in India with a market share of ~30% of the Indian ethyl acetate market and only manufacturer of diketene derivatives with 55% of market share in the Indian diketene derivatives market. Company has two dedicated manufacturing facilities for each segment in Mahad, Maharashtra. Company also has 2 distilleries located in Satara district and Kolhapur district in Maharashtra with aggregate installed production capacity of 17,2120 KLPA.



Valuation and Outlook


At upper price band the issue is offered at P/E of 45.5x to its FY20 EPS of INR 2.9. Stock looks expensive given higher share of commodity products in product portfolio. The company is going through expansion with IPO proceeds, speciality portfolio share to increase, increased product portfolio and higher focus on R&d with niche product pipeline. We are recommending to book gains post listing and re enter at lower levels.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Arihant Capital #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Laxmi Organics Industries #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 15, 2021 03:00 pm

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

