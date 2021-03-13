Subscribe to Laxmi Organic Industries: Choice Equity Broking

live bse live

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Laxmi Organic Industries

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. (Laxmi Organic), a specialty chemical company is planning to raise up to Rs. 6,000mn through an IPO, which opens on 15th Mar. and closes on 17th Mar. 2021. The price band is Rs. 129 - 130 per share. On 27th Feb. 2021 and 1st Mar. 2021, the company undertook a preIPO placement of 15.5mn equity shares at Rs. 129 each, aggregating to Rs. 2,000mn. The issue is a combination of fresh issue and OFS. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue and pre-IPO placement, around Rs. 604mn and Rs. 377mn will be utilized to part-finance the capex requirement and to fund the working capital requirements, respectively, at its wholly owned subsidiary; Rs. 911mn and Rs. 126mn will be utilized to fund the capex requirement and purchase of plant & machineries, respectively, for its proposed SI facility expansion; Rs. 1,793mn to be used for the repayment/prepayment of certain debt and Rs. 352mn will be utilized to fund the working capital requirement of the company. Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes.



Valuation and Outlook

At higher price band of Rs. 130, the company is demanding a P/E valuation of 77.2x (to its restated FY20 EPS of Rs. 1.7), which is at a significant premium to the peer average of 43.4x. However, if we annualize the H1 FY21 EPS, the demanded valuation P/E comes out to be 37.7x. Considering the sectoral tailwinds and demanded aggressive valuation, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.



