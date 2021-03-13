Subscribe to Laxmi Organic Industries: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi IPO report on Laxmi Organic Industries

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of Acetyl Intermediates and Specialty Intermediates with almost three decades of experience in large scale manufacturing of chemicals. It is currently among the largest manufacturers of ethyl acetate in India with a market share of approximately 30% of the Indian ethyl acetate market. It is the only manufacturer of diketene derivatives in India with a market share of approximately 55% of the Indian diketene derivatives market in terms of revenue in Fiscal 2020 and one of the largest portfolios of diketene products.



Valuation and Outlook

At the upper end of the IPO price band, it is offered at 49.81x its FY20 earnings, with a market cap of Rs. 3428 crores. The company has strong presence in Acetyl Intermediaries & Specialty Intermediates business; further it is establishing Fluorospecialty chemicals business. The company also plans expand and optimise its capacity and product portfolio. Considering the growth prospects - we give this IPO a "Subscribe (Long Term)" rating



For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More