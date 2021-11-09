Subscribe to Latent View Analytics: Choice Equity Broking

live bse live

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Latent View Analytics

Chennai based data analytics firm Latent View Analytics Ltd. (LVAL), is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 600cr, which opens on 10th Nov. and closes on 12th Nov. 2021. The price band is Rs. 190 - 197 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs. 148cr will be used for funding inorganic growth initiatives; Rs. 82cr will be utilized to fund the working capital requirement of its material subsidiary; and Rs. 130cr will be invested in subsidiaries. Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes.



Valuation and Outlook

Thus considering the bright future and attractive valuations, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.

