Subscribe to Latent View Analytics: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Latent View Analytics. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on November 09, 2021.

November 09, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
 
 
Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Latent View Analytics


Chennai based data analytics firm Latent View Analytics Ltd. (LVAL), is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 600cr, which opens on 10th Nov. and closes on 12th Nov. 2021. The price band is Rs. 190 - 197 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs. 148cr will be used for funding inorganic growth initiatives; Rs. 82cr will be utilized to fund the working capital requirement of its material subsidiary; and Rs. 130cr will be invested in subsidiaries. Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes.



Valuation and Outlook


Thus considering the bright future and attractive valuations, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Latent View Analytics #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Nov 9, 2021 04:00 pm

