Subscribe to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on June 15, 2021.

June 18, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences


We recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ to the IPO of KIMS Hospital for listing gains. KIMS is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in AP and Telangana in terms of number of patients and treatments it offers. KIMS emerged as strong player in the sector on back of 1) its leadership in AP and Telangana region, 2) clinical excellence with affordable pricing, 3) immense scope for growing presence in adjoining markets through organic/inorganic route, 4) investment in digital healthcare & technology 5) strong operational performance and 6) experienced senior management team. KIMS operates in nine multi-specialty hospitals under the “KIMS Hospitals” brand, with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,064, with more than 2,500 operational beds as on FY21, which is 2.2x more than the 2nd largest provider in AP and Telangana.


Valuation and Outlook


At upper price band, company is attractively valued at 17.1x FY21 EV/EBITDA for better financial performance, in comparison to its peers. Recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ for listing gains.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences #Prabhudas Lilladher #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jun 18, 2021 01:38 pm

