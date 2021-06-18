Subscribe to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences

We recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ to the IPO of KIMS Hospital for listing gains. KIMS is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in AP and Telangana in terms of number of patients and treatments it offers. KIMS emerged as strong player in the sector on back of 1) its leadership in AP and Telangana region, 2) clinical excellence with affordable pricing, 3) immense scope for growing presence in adjoining markets through organic/inorganic route, 4) investment in digital healthcare & technology 5) strong operational performance and 6) experienced senior management team. KIMS operates in nine multi-specialty hospitals under the “KIMS Hospitals” brand, with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,064, with more than 2,500 operational beds as on FY21, which is 2.2x more than the 2nd largest provider in AP and Telangana.

Valuation and Outlook

At upper price band, company is attractively valued at 17.1x FY21 EV/EBITDA for better financial performance, in comparison to its peers. Recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ for listing gains.

