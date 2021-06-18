Subscribe to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: ICICI Direct

MARKET NEWS

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on June 15, 2021.

June 18, 2021 / 01:19 PM IST
ICICI Direct IPO report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences


Started by renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Bhaskara Rao Bollineni in 2000, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As of FY21, KIMS operates nine multi-specialty hospitals with a bed capacity of 3,064, including over 2,500 operational beds. It offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services across 25 specialties and super specialties. The company has a strategic focus on the southern India healthcare market where it has a strong understanding of regional nuances, customer culture and the mindset of medical professionals and where there is significant and growing need for quality and affordable healthcare services. In FY21, KIMS recorded ARPOB of | 20,609, a bed occupancy rate of 78.60% and an ALOS of 5.53 days, on an aggregate basis.



Valuation and Outlook


Hence, based on current performance, we assign SUBSCRIBE for listing gain. However, due to steep competition, expanding in others geographies may depress its financials, going ahead.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

