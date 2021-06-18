Subscribe to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: ICICI Direct

IPO (Representative image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct IPO report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences

Started by renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Bhaskara Rao Bollineni in 2000, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As of FY21, KIMS operates nine multi-specialty hospitals with a bed capacity of 3,064, including over 2,500 operational beds. It offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services across 25 specialties and super specialties. The company has a strategic focus on the southern India healthcare market where it has a strong understanding of regional nuances, customer culture and the mindset of medical professionals and where there is significant and growing need for quality and affordable healthcare services. In FY21, KIMS recorded ARPOB of | 20,609, a bed occupancy rate of 78.60% and an ALOS of 5.53 days, on an aggregate basis.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence, based on current performance, we assign SUBSCRIBE for listing gain. However, due to steep competition, expanding in others geographies may depress its financials, going ahead.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More