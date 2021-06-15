Subscribe to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Anand Rathi

MARKET NEWS

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on June 15, 2021.

June 15, 2021
 
 
Anand Rathi IPO report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences


Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups, in AP and Telangana in terms of number of patients treated and treatments offered. The company provides multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities, operating nine multi-specialty hospitals under the “KIMS Hospitals” brand, with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,064 beds including over 2,500 operational beds, as of March 31, 2021. It offers healthcare services across over 25 specialties and super specialties, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, gastric sciences, orthopaedics, organ transplantation, renal sciences and mother and child care.



Valuation and Outlook


Given the company’s dominant position in the region of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, diversified revenue across specialties, growth prospects, strong balance sheet along with high RoNW of 23.30% in FY21; we give this IPO a "Subscribe" rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jun 15, 2021 05:13 pm

