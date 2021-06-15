Subscribe to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi IPO report on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups, in AP and Telangana in terms of number of patients treated and treatments offered. The company provides multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities, operating nine multi-specialty hospitals under the “KIMS Hospitals” brand, with an aggregate bed capacity of 3,064 beds including over 2,500 operational beds, as of March 31, 2021. It offers healthcare services across over 25 specialties and super specialties, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, gastric sciences, orthopaedics, organ transplantation, renal sciences and mother and child care.



Valuation and Outlook

Given the company’s dominant position in the region of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, diversified revenue across specialties, growth prospects, strong balance sheet along with high RoNW of 23.30% in FY21; we give this IPO a "Subscribe" rating.

