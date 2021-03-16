Subscribe to Kalyan Jewellers India: KR Choksey

live bse live

KR Choksey IPO report on Kalyan Jewellers India

Kalyan Jewellers is one of India's largest Jewellery companies. The key business activities of the company is to design, manufacture, and sell a variety of gold, studded and other jewellery products for various occasions i.e., wedding, festivals, etc. Initially, the company was started with a single showroom in Kerala, and over the years, it has expanded its presence with 107 showrooms located across 21 states and union territories in India. It not just serves the domestic market but also serves overseas customers with 30 showrooms located in the Middle East. The company generates a significant portion of revenues from gold jewellery, accounted for 74.77% in fiscal 2020 followed by studded (diamond and precious stone) and other jewellery segments.



Valuation and Outlook

At the upper band of issue price, Kalyan Jewellers will trade at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 22x of its annualized 9MFY21 revenue, which is at a discount to its listed peer like Titan (79.8x), however it is likely to trade at a premium to its peers like TBZ Ltd (7.5x). Looking at the growth potential in the company we anticipate listing gains and give a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating to Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd IPO.



