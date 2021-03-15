Subscribe to Kalyan Jewellers India: Geojit

live bse live

Geojit IPO report on Kalyan Jewellers India

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (KJIL), incorporated in 1993 by founder Mr. T.S. Kalyanaraman, is one of the largest jewellery company in India based on revenue in FY20 (source: Technopak Report) with 5.9% share in organised market. The company designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products across various price points ranging from jewellery for special occasions, such as weddings (the highest-selling product category) to daily-wear jewellery. The company is led by a management team with extensive experience in the jewellery and retail industry. Furthermore, their shareholders include Highdell Investment Ltd (Mauritius based private equity funds), belonging to the Warburg Pincus group.



Valuation and Outlook



Given forecasted improvement in profitability & balance sheet, India’s appetite for gold, strong pan India presence, brand recall and diversified product offering, we assign a “Subscribe” rating on a long-term basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

