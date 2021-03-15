Subscribe to Kalyan Jewellers India: Geojit

English
Geojit has come out with its report on Kalyan Jewellers India. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 14, 2021.

March 15, 2021 / 05:11 PM IST
 
 
Geojit IPO report on Kalyan Jewellers India


Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (KJIL), incorporated in 1993 by founder Mr. T.S. Kalyanaraman, is one of the largest jewellery company in India based on revenue in FY20 (source: Technopak Report) with 5.9% share in organised market. The company designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products across various price points ranging from jewellery for special occasions, such as weddings (the highest-selling product category) to daily-wear jewellery. The company is led by a management team with extensive experience in the jewellery and retail industry. Furthermore, their shareholders include Highdell Investment Ltd (Mauritius based private equity funds), belonging to the Warburg Pincus group.



Valuation and Outlook



Given forecasted improvement in profitability & balance sheet, India’s appetite for gold, strong pan India presence, brand recall and diversified product offering, we assign a “Subscribe” rating on a long-term basis.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
first published: Mar 15, 2021 05:11 pm

