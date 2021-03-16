Subscribe to Kalyan Jewellers India: Angel Broking

live bse live

Angel Broking IPO report on Kalyan Jewellers India

Kalyan Jewellers India Limited (KJIL) was incorporated in 1993. The company is one of the largest jewellery companies in India based on revenue as of March 31, 2020. The company was established by their founder and one of their Promoters, T.S. Kalyanaraman.Kalyan Jewellers has expanded to become a pan-India jewellery company, with 107 showrooms located across 21 states and union territories in India, and also has an international presence with 30 showrooms located in the Middle East as of December 31, 2020.



Valuation and Outlook

However, Titan company has a better financial track record compared to KJIL. Going forward, we believe that KJIL would perform better on the back of a strong brand and number of stores in India & internationally. Thus, we recommend a subscribe rating on the issue.



