Subscribe to Kalyan Jewellers: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Kalyan Jewellers

Company is one of the largest jewellery companies in India based on revenue as of March 31, 2020. Company have since expanded to become a pan-India jewellery company, with 107 showrooms located across 21 states and union territories in India, and also have an international presence with 30 showrooms located in the Middle East as of December 31, 2020.

Valuation and Outlook

Though company being one of the established brand & among one of the India’s largest jewellery companies with a pan India presence & wide range of product offerings & strong promoters base but looking after financial performance we recommend investor with high risk apetite to subscribe the issue for short term .However investor with long term horizon can apply for the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

