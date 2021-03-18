Subscribe to Kalyan Jewellers: Hem Securities

English
Hem Securities has come out with its report on Kalyan Jewellers. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 16, 2021.

March 18, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
 
 
Hem Securities IPO report on Kalyan Jewellers


Company is one of the largest jewellery companies in India based on revenue as of March 31, 2020. Company have since expanded to become a pan-India jewellery company, with 107 showrooms located across 21 states and union territories in India, and also have an international presence with 30 showrooms located in the Middle East as of December 31, 2020.



Valuation and Outlook


Though company being one of the established brand & among one of the India’s largest jewellery companies with a pan India presence & wide range of product offerings & strong promoters base but looking after financial performance we recommend investor with high risk apetite to subscribe the issue for short term .However investor with long term horizon can apply for the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Kalyan Jewellers #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 18, 2021 12:58 pm

