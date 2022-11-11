Subscribe to Inox Green Energy Services: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Inox Green Energy Services

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd is one of the major wind power operation and maintenance (“O&M”) service providers within India. Company is engaged in the business of providing longterm O&M services for wind farm projects, specifically the provision of O&M services for wind turbine generators (“WTGs”) and the common infrastructure facilities on the wind farm which support the evacuation of power from such WTGs. Company have stable annual income owing to the long-term O&M contracts that company enter into with its customers.

Valuation and Outlook

Also, company has established supply chain in place and has strong and experienced management team.But looking after present financials of company , we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for long term.

