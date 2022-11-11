Subscribe to Inox Green Energy Services: Hem Securities

English
    Hem Securities has come out with its report on Inox Green Energy Services. The research firm has recommended to “Subscribe” the ipo in its research report as on November 10, 2022.

    November 11, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
    2022 has been quiet for IPOs after a record fundraising last year

    2022 has been quiet for IPOs after a record fundraising last year

     
     
    Hem Securities IPO report on Inox Green Energy Services


    Inox Green Energy Services Ltd is one of the major wind power operation and maintenance (“O&M”) service providers within India. Company is engaged in the business of providing longterm O&M services for wind farm projects, specifically the provision of O&M services for wind turbine generators (“WTGs”) and the common infrastructure facilities on the wind farm which support the evacuation of power from such WTGs. Company have stable annual income owing to the long-term O&M contracts that company enter into with its customers.



    Valuation and Outlook


    Also, company has established supply chain in place and has strong and experienced management team.But looking after present financials of company , we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for long term.


    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:03 am