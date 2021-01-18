Subscribe to Indian Railway Finance Corporation: KR Choksey

live bse live

KR Choksey IPO report on Indian Railway Finance Corporation.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. (IRFC) incorporated on Dec 1986, is registered as NBFC and is wholly-owned by the Government of India acting through the Ministry of Railway (MoR). It is dedicated market borrowing arm of the Indian Railways, primarily in business of financing acquisition of rolling stock assets, which includes both powered and unpowered vehicles like locomotives, coaches, wagons, trucks, flats, electric multiple units, containers, cranes, trollies of all kinds and other items of rolling stock components. It is also in business of leasing of railway infrastructure assets and national projects of the Government of India (collectively, “Project Assets”) and lending to other entities under MoR. MoR is responsible for the procurement of Rolling Stock Assets and for the improvement, expansion and maintenance of Project Assets while IRFC is responsible for raising the finance necessary for such activities.

Valuation and Outlook

At the upper band of issue price, IRFC is priced at 1x FY20 P/ABV and ~0.9x H1FY21 P/ABV, which is an attractive valuation amongst its peers. We recommend Subscribe. Between FY18 to FY20, its profits rose 34%, NII at 20%, PPOP at 19% and AUM at 32%.

