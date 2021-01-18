Subscribe to Indian Railway Finance Corporation: Geojit

live bse live

Geojit IPO report on Indian Railway Finance Corporation.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC), wholly-owned by the Government of India, is the dedicated market borrowing arm of the Indian Railways. Incorporated in 1986, it follows a financial leasing model to finance the acquisition of rolling stock assets, which includes locomotives, coaches, wagons, trucks, flats, electric multiple units, containers, cranes, trollies etc. IRFC is also into leasing of railway infrastructure assets and national projects of the Government of India (collectively, “Project Assets”) and lending to other entities under the Ministry of Railways (“MoR”).

Valuation and Outlook

Considering the extensive expansion plans of the Indian Railways, monopoly in the business, a low risk business model and stable RoE, we assign a Subscribe rating for the issue.

