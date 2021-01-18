MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Indian Railway Finance Corporation: Geojit

Geojit has come out with its report on Indian Railway Finance Corporation. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on January 16, 2021.

January 18, 2021 / 03:42 PM IST
 
 
Geojit IPO report on Indian Railway Finance Corporation.


Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC), wholly-owned by the Government of India, is the dedicated market borrowing arm of the Indian Railways. Incorporated in 1986, it follows a financial leasing model to finance the acquisition of rolling stock assets, which includes locomotives, coaches, wagons, trucks, flats, electric multiple units, containers, cranes, trollies etc. IRFC is also into leasing of railway infrastructure assets and national projects of the Government of India (collectively, “Project Assets”) and lending to other entities under the Ministry of Railways (“MoR”).



Valuation and Outlook


Considering the extensive expansion plans of the Indian Railways, monopoly in the business, a low risk business model and stable RoE, we assign a Subscribe rating for the issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Geojit #Indian Railway Finance Corporation #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jan 18, 2021 03:42 pm

