Subscribe to India Pesticides: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its report on India Pesticides. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on June 22, 2021.

June 23, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on India Pesticides


We recommend subscribe to India Pesticides Limited (IPL), a niche play in manufacturing of pesticides technical (79% of rev) and formulation (21%). Our positive stance emanates from 1) it is the sole manufacturer of 5 technical in India and leading manufacturer of certain molecules like Captan, Folpet and Thiocarbamate herbicide and 2) none of its technical molecules are classified under “Red triangle”. IPL reported a topline/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 38%/67%/75% over FY19-21. we expect growth momentum to sustain led by 1) 6-8 molecules to be commercialized at its new 10000 MTPA capacity expansion (commencement of production in FY22E; 38% of existing capacity) and 2) Greenfield expansion at a new site for which IPL is currently in discussion with UP government to acquire land.



Valuation and Outlook


At upper end price band of Rs 290-296, the issue comes at an indicative rough estimate P/E multiple of 17.1x FY23E EPS of Rs 17.3. On TTM basis, the issue is priced at 24.7x FY21 earnings which is at median valuation compared to its listed peers i.e. Rallis (@30x FY21 earnings), Heranba Inds (@ 18.5x FY21 earnings) and Astec Lifescience (@ 40.9x FY21 earnings). Hence, we recommend investors to ‘SUBSCRIBE’ to the issue.



For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #India Pesticides #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Prabhudas Lilladher #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jun 23, 2021 12:17 pm

