Subscribe to India Pesticides: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on India Pesticides. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on June 22, 2021.

June 22, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
 
 
KR Choksey IPO report on India Pesticides


Agrochemical technicals company India Pesticides Ltd. (IPL) is planning to raise up to Rs. 800cr through an IPO, which opens on 23rd Jun. and closes on 25th Jun. 2021. The price band is Rs. 290 - 296 per share. • The issue is a combination of fresh issue and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs. 80cr will be utilized to fund the working capital requirement of the company. Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes. • On 28th Jan. 2021, the company executed a private placement by allocating 0.037cr shares at Rs. 33.7 per share.


Valuation and Outlook


At higher price band of Rs. 296, IPL is demanding a P/E multiple of 25.3x (to its FY21 earnings of Rs. 11.7 per share), which is at premium to the peer average (excluding bigger players). Thus the issue seems to be fully priced. The sector has witnessed various regulatory actions (like ban of specific set of pesticides and actions from the Pollution Control Board) in the recent years, which is a concern. Thus considering the above observations, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #India Pesticides #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jun 22, 2021 02:41 pm

