Subscribe to India Pesticides: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on India Pesticides. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on June 22, 2021.

June 23, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST
KR Choksey IPO report on India Pesticides


Incorporated in 1984, India Pesticides Limited (IPL) is one of the leading agrochemicals manufacturers in India. The company operates in two business verticals; 1 Technicals and 2. Formulations. It manufactures herbicide, fungicide Technicals, and Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (APIs). It is the sole Indian manufacturer of several Technicals like Folpet, Thiocarbamate, and Herbicide. The company also manufactures 30+ formulations of insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides. IPL has recorded 37.2% YoY growth in Technicals manufacturing (by volume) between FY20 and FY21. The company’s Technicals are exported to over 25 countries. In FY21, the revenue generated from exports contributed to 56.71% of the total revenue.



Valuation and Outlook


We believe, IPL has a good potential for future and valuation wise also available at a reasonable valuation compared to its peers. As a result, we recommend a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating for the IPL IPO.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #India Pesticides #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jun 23, 2021 12:17 pm

