Subscribe to India Pesticides: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on India Pesticides. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on June 22, 2021.

June 22, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
ICICI Direct IPO report on India Pesticides


Incorporated in 1984, India Pesticides is one of the fastest growing agrochemicals companies in India with key focus on manufacturing agrochemical technicals and formulations. Over the years, it has diversified into manufacturing herbicide and fungicide technicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company has two manufacturing facilities in UPSIDC Industrial Area at Dewa Road, Lucknow and Sandila, Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, spread across over 25 acres. As of March 31, 2021, the aggregate installed capacity of manufacturing facilities for agro-chemical technicals was 19,500 MT and formulations was 6,500 MT.


Valuation and Outlook


Further, technicals being a higher margin segment compared to formulations, increase in revenue share bodes well for return ratios and thereby valuations. We assign a SUBSCRIBE rating to the issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #ICICI Direct #India Pesticides #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jun 22, 2021 02:41 pm

