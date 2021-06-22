Subscribe to India Pesticides: ICICI Direct

IPO (Representative image)

ICICI Direct IPO report on India Pesticides

Incorporated in 1984, India Pesticides is one of the fastest growing agrochemicals companies in India with key focus on manufacturing agrochemical technicals and formulations. Over the years, it has diversified into manufacturing herbicide and fungicide technicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company has two manufacturing facilities in UPSIDC Industrial Area at Dewa Road, Lucknow and Sandila, Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, spread across over 25 acres. As of March 31, 2021, the aggregate installed capacity of manufacturing facilities for agro-chemical technicals was 19,500 MT and formulations was 6,500 MT.

Valuation and Outlook

Further, technicals being a higher margin segment compared to formulations, increase in revenue share bodes well for return ratios and thereby valuations. We assign a SUBSCRIBE rating to the issue.

