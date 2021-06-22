Subscribe to India Pesticides: Arihant Capital

MARKET NEWS

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on India Pesticides. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on June 21, 2021.

June 22, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST
Arihant Capital IPO report on India Pesticides


India Pesticide Limited ( IPL) was incorporated in 1984, India Pesticides Limited (IPL) is one of the leading agrochemicals manufacturers in India. The company operates in two business verticals; 1 Technicals and 2. Formulations. It manufactures herbicide, fungicide Technicals, and Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (APIs). It is the sole Indian manufacturer of several Technicals i.e. Folpet, Thiocarbamate, and Herbicide. The company also manufactures 30+ formulations of insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides. Its Technicals are majorly exported to 20+ countries including Australia, Asia, Africa, and European countries, contributed 62% of technical segment revenues in Fiscal 2020. However, agrochemical formulations are primarily sold to domestic crop protection manufacturers i.e. Syngentia Asia Pte Ltd, UPL Ltd, ASCENZA AGRO, S.A., Conquest Crop Protection Pty Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Limited, and Stotras Pty Ltd.


Valuation and Outlook


The company’s ability to source raw material at competitive prices gives an edge over peers supported by economies of scale. We are recommending “Subscribe for long term” for this issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Arihant Capital #India Pesticides #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jun 22, 2021 02:42 pm

