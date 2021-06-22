Subscribe to India Pesticides: Anand Rathi

MARKET NEWS

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on India Pesticides. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on June 22, 2021.

June 22, 2021
 
 
Anand Rathi IPO report on India Pesticides


India Pesticides Ltd is a R&D driven agro-chemical manufacturer of Technicals with a growing Formulations business. The company is one of the fastest growing agrochemicals company in terms of volume of Technicals manufactured. They have recorded 37.17% year-on-year growth in Technicals manufacturing (by volume) between Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2021, reaching more than 75% plant operating rate. The Company manufactured 15,003 MT of Technicals in Fiscal 2021. The company is the sole Indian manufacturer of five Technicals and among the leading manufacturers globally for Captan, Folpet and Thiocarbamate Herbicide, in terms of production capacity. Since commencing the operations in 1984, the company have diversified into manufacturing herbicide and fungicide Technicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). They also manufacture herbicide, insecticide and fungicide Formulations.


Valuation and Outlook


Further in the recent past, Company has a robust track record of performance and has been generating positive cash flow. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the Company. Hence, we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.