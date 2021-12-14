MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to HP Adhesives: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on HP Adhesives. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 14, 2021.

December 14, 2021 / 03:33 PM IST
Choice Equity Broking IPO report on HP Adhesives


HP Adhesives Ltd. (HPAL), a consumer adhesives & sealants company, is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 126cr, which opens on 15th Dec. and closes on 17th Dec. 2021. The price band is Rs. 262 - 274 per share. In the month of May and Jun. 2021, the company has executed couple of right issues, pursuant to which it has issued 0.123cr shares at Rs. 174.5 per share. It garnered Rs. 21.5cr from the right issue. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. From the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs. 26.6cr will be used to fund the proposed expansion of the manufacturing facility; Rs. 54cr will be utilized to meet the working capital requirements of the company.



Valuation and Outlook


At higher price band of Rs. 274, the company is demanding a TTM P/E multiple of 49.2x, which seems to be at premium considering the small business size. Thus, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Choice Equity Broking #HP Adhesives #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 14, 2021 03:33 pm

