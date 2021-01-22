MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Home First Finance Company India: Angel Broking

Angel Broking has come out with its report on Home First Finance Company India. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on January 20, 2021.

January 22, 2021 / 04:11 PM IST
 
 
Angel Broking IPO report on Home First Finance Company India


Incorporated in 2010, Home First Finance Company India Limited is a Housing Finance Company. It is primarily engaged in the business of lending of housing loans to first time home buyers in low and middle-income groups, loans for the purpose of purchasing commercial property, loan against property and construction finance.



Valuation and Outlook


We expect the company to post strong growth driven by strong demand for affordable housing. Given the growth prospects, we recommend a SUBSCRIBE rating on the issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

