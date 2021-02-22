Subscribe to Heranba Industries: Hem Securities

MARKET NEWS

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Heranba Industries. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on February 19, 2021.

February 22, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
 
 
Hem Securities IPO report on Heranba Industries


Heranba Ltd is into manufacturing , exporting & marketing of crop protection chemical . Company is located in Vapi, Gujarat & manufacture Intermediates, Technicals and Formulations. Company is one of the leading domestic producers of synthetic pyrethroids like cypermethrin, alphacypermethrin, deltamethrin, permitherin, lambda cyhalothrin etc. Company’s Pesticides range includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and public health products for pest control.



Valuation and Outlook


Hence we recommend investor to subscribe the issue for short & long term. HIL over the years, has scaled up the manufacturing of Intermediates, Technicals and Formulations which form part of the entire value chain of the agrochemicals industry.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

