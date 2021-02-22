Subscribe to Heranba Industries: Hem Securities

live bse live

Hem Securities IPO report on Heranba Industries

Heranba Ltd is into manufacturing , exporting & marketing of crop protection chemical . Company is located in Vapi, Gujarat & manufacture Intermediates, Technicals and Formulations. Company is one of the leading domestic producers of synthetic pyrethroids like cypermethrin, alphacypermethrin, deltamethrin, permitherin, lambda cyhalothrin etc. Company’s Pesticides range includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and public health products for pest control.



Valuation and Outlook

Hence we recommend investor to subscribe the issue for short & long term. HIL over the years, has scaled up the manufacturing of Intermediates, Technicals and Formulations which form part of the entire value chain of the agrochemicals industry.

