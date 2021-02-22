Subscribe to Heranba Industries: Geojit

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Geojit IPO report on Heranba Industries

Heranba Industries Ltd (HIL), incorporated on July 26, 1996, is one of the leading crop protection chemical manufacturer, exporter and marketing company based out of Vapi, Gujarat. It is one of the leading domestic producers of synthetic pyrethroids (market share of ~20% in 2019) in India. Their pesticides range includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and public health products for pest control. HIL currently has 3 manufacturing and packaging facilities in and around the industrial belt of Vapi, Gujarat.



Valuation and Outlook

We assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a long-term basis considering the strong distribution network, increasing export opportunity with healthy margins and profitability.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.